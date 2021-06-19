91.4 F
The Villages
Saturday, June 19, 2021
Are we better off today?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

A quote from Joseph Kibitlewski’s letter of June 17:
“Biden began his presidency with a stark warning in his inauguration speech about the “rise in political extremism, white supremacy, domestic terrorism that we must confront and we will defeat.” On June 1, Biden described the threat from “white supremacy” as the “most lethal threat to the homeland today.” (https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/06/15/biden-administration)
A former KGB officer Yuri Bezmenov, “Warning to America,” stated in a long interview about communism in 2/1/13, warned of “Ideological Submission” tactics from within to change the “perception of reality.” Mr. Biden has taken notice. His statement about “white supremacy as the most lethal threat leads down the garden path to Big Brother’s ears and hands all over our lives and enforcing the “new reality.” Also mentioned is destabilization and demoralization. How’s that coming along?
Mr. Kibitlewski’s letter is a breath of fresh air. My compliments. Thoughtful salient points are made on their merit.
Allow me this. I don’t care if my open heart surgeon is mirthless, is hard on his staff or a lousy neighbor. I care only that he is the best I can find and has an enviable record of success in complicated heart surgeries and will do his best for me.
Paul Endersbee
Village of Largo

 

