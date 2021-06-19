88.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, June 19, 2021
type here...

Beverly Joanne Nunn

By Staff Report

Beverly Joanne Nunn
Beverly Joanne Nunn

Beverly Joanne Nunn, 87, of La Porte, Indiana, passed away peacefully at 11:30 p.m., Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Life Care Center, Michigan City, Indiana.

She was born January 5, 1934, in Moline, IL, to Harold James and Maxine (Radue) Keleher.

Beverly attended Robert Morris College in Illinois. She went on to work as a criminal investigator with the Department of Treasury for 15 years. Beverly was a homemaker and mother. She enjoyed playing golf at The Villages, in Florida.

On June 28, 1953, in Orion, Illinois, she married Richard Nunn, who preceded her in death October 1, 2010. Also preceding in death were her parents; and two brothers, James & Robert Keleher.

Surviving are her daughters, Nancy (Garry) Marlow and Rebecca (Mark) Votava; sister, Mickey Woodley; brother, Patrick Keleher; three grandchildren, Benjamin, David and Robert Votava; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration reception in Beverly’s memory will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Kirk Huggins & Esterdahl Funeral Home, 1301 4th Street, Orion, Illinois, 61273. Lakeview Funeral Home & Crematory, La Porte, Indiana, cared for the cremation arrangements.

Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com. Memorial contributions may be directed to The Pax Center Food Pantry, 605 Washington St., La Porte, Indiana, 46350 and/or Sand Castle Shelter, 1005 W. 8th

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Rep. Hage has used his public office for private gain

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonita resident alleges that state Rep. Brett Hage has used his public office for private gain.

Let Congressman Webster know how you feel about climate change

A Village of Buttonwood resident is encouraging fellow residents to let Congressman Daniel Webster know how they feel about the threat of climate change.

Leave the little white crosses alone

A Village of La Reynalda resident says she doesn’t have a little white cross in her yard, but the people who do should be left alone. Read her Letter to the Editor.

This is a very dangerous political direction

In a Letter to the Editor, a Spruce Creek South resident warns that we are heading in a “very dangerous” political direction.

Fox News contributor to headline local event

A Bushnell resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wants to let area residents know about an upcoming event.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos