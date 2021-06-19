Gerald “Jerry” Singer, 86, The Villages, Florida passed away on June 16, 2021 at The Villages Regional Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Jerry was born on September 30, 1934 in Brooklyn, New York to his parents, Nathan and Gertrude Singer. He was the former Owner of Singer Industrial Sales Corporation of Overland Park, Kansas. Jerry and his loving wife Joan moved to The Villages, FL 9 years ago from the Kansas City area. He was of the Jewish faith and a member of Temple Shalom of Central Florida, New Jewish Congregation of Oxford, Florida, and a member of Temple, B’nai Jehudah in Overland Park, Kansas.

Jerry was a proud Veteran who served in the United States Army. Jerry enjoyed boating and being with his family at Lake Lotawana, Missouri and Lake Winnebago, Missouri. He was a member of Power-Motion Technology Representatives Association and Radio Control Aircraft Clubs in both The Villages, Florida and the Kansas City area, where he enjoyed building his own aircrafts and operating them. He was also a member of the Old Time Radio Club of The Villages and did many voice overs for the radio station. Jerry was also a member of the Rotary Club in the Kansas City area.

He is survived by his loving wife Joan Singer of The Villages, Florida; a son: Jeffrey Singer and his wife Julie of Leawood, KS; a daughter: Jill Bechard and her husband Tom of Montgomery, OH; four grandchildren: Jenna Taylor and her husband, T.J., Jared Singer, Jami Bechard and Jake Bechard.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 11:00AM at Temple Shalom of Central Florida, New Jewish Congregation, Oxford, Florida with Rabbi Zev Sonnenstein Officiating. Graveside Services will take place later in Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Overland Park, Kansas.

The family has requested donations be made to Temple Shalom of Central Florida, New Jewish Congregation, Oxford, Florida at https://www.templeshalomcentralfl.org/donationspage or The National Kidney Foundation at http://www.kidneynation.org/ in Jerry’s loving memory.