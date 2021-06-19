Governor takes step to project law enforcement canines

Gov. Ron DeSantis has taken an important step to support law enforcement canines injured in the line of duty by signing Senate Bill 388.

“From responding to fires to finding missing persons to detecting narcotics or explosives, law enforcement dogs use their unique abilities to rescue victims and detect danger,” the governor said at a signing ceremony on Friday in St. Augustine.

Senate Bill 388 strengthens Florida’s commitment to protecting our law enforcement, including canine members of the force.

When a law enforcement canine is injured while safeguarding our communities, this bill authorizes emergency service vehicles, such as ambulances, to transport police canines to a veterinary clinic to ensure they quickly get the care needed to recover if there is no individual requiring medical attention or transport at that time.

The bill also allows emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and paramedics to provide emergency medical care to an injured police canine at the scene of an emergency or while the canine is being transported.