James R. VanLoo

James R. “Jim” VanLoo, 84 of Rock Island, IL passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

A public Celebration of Jim’s Life will be held from 3-6 pm Friday, June 18, 2021 at Holiday Inn downtown Rock Island, IL. Private family funeral service will be held at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline, IL. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Unity Point Trinity Hospice or American Diabetes Association.

Jim was born August 10, 1936 in Sheffield, IL the son of Clarence W. and Clarice D. “Peggy” (McKey) VanLoo. He married Joan M. (Marshall) Fuller on December 30, 1989 in Rock Island.

Jim graduated from Sheffield High School where he was valedictorian of his class and attended Bradley University, Peoria.

Jim was a U.S. Army National Guard Veteran. He retired from Fleming-VanLoo Window and Door Company, Bartonville, IL and previously owned VanLoo Door Sales and Service, Kewanee.

Jim was a member of the Masonic Lodge, Kewanee. He enjoyed golfing, tennis and loved spending his time in The Villages, Florida. Most of all, he cherished his time with family.

Survivors include his wife, Joan; children, Robin (Jim) Blucker, Kewanee, Julie (Bob) DeSmith, Cambridge, Amy (John) Patch, Neponset, IL, Christine (Bobby) O’Brien, Rock Island, Amy (Chris) Walkup, Rock Island and Molly Sheley, Rock Island; sister, Judy (Keith) Brody, The Villages, FL; 18 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Sgt. Schuyler Patch, great granddaughter, Blaine Elizabeth Bennett and his beloved cat, Seven (his “7th” daughter).