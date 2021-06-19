91.4 F
The Villages
Saturday, June 19, 2021
Lady Lake man jailed on charge of domestic battery by strangulation

By Meta Minton

Justin Anthony Patrick Krempa
Justin Anthony Patrick-Krempa

A Lady Lake man is free on $2,500 bond following his arrest on a charge of domestic battery by strangulation.

Justin Anthony Patrick-Krempa, 29, who lives at 992 Hibiscus St. in the April Hills area off Lake Ella Road, is facing a third degree felony charge following his arrest Wednesday night by Lady Lake police.

Lake County Court records show the New Jersey native has been ordered not to have any contact with the victim while he is free on bond. He is due in court for a felony arraignment on July 12. He will be relying on the public defender’s office for legal representation.

