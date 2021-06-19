Rep. Brett Hage begins raising campaign cash for 2022 re-election bid

State Rep. Brett Hage has begun raising campaign cash for his 2022 re-election bid.

The Republican legislator from Oxford began collecting contributions in May, according to a report from the Florida Department of State Division of Elections. He accepted a $1,000 contribution from Heritage Insurance in Clearwater and another $1,000 contribution from United Group Underwriters of Miami Gardens. He also received a $500 contribution from the Florida Bankers Association Political Action Committee headquartered in Tallahassee. The 47-year-old has donated $10,000 of his own money to his re-election campaign.

A updated disclosure form filed earlier this month showed Hage is drawing a $350,000 paycheck from The Villages. He previously worked for the T&D family of companies.

District 33, which Hage represents, includes all of Sumter County, a small slice of southern Marion County and Lady Lake and Fruitland Park in Lake County. You can see a map of the district at this link

Hage had a successful year in the legislature, championing a bill that would hold down impact fees. The legislation was sparked by Sumter County commissioners’ push for a steep increase that would have been paid by The Villages. The bill passed both chambers of the legislature and was signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis.