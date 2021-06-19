91.4 F
The Villages
Saturday, June 19, 2021
Rubio and Scott need to stop obstructing

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Here in Florida, we are a state of people — not Democrats, not Republicans. We are a state of moms, dads, aunties, uncles, abuelos, and chosen family and friends. But our Florida family has lost its way. We have forgotten that we belong to one another, that we are our brothers’ and sisters’ keepers. We have wayward leaders that have abandoned this family. Our Senators waste time and resources obstructing and ignoring our state’s issues on healthcare, housing, climate, education, and more. Now is the time for action — not obstruction.
Both Senator Rubio and Scott need to stop obstructing, do their job, defend democracy, and build back bold for jobs, climate, healthcare, and justice here in Florida.

Laurie Woodward Garcia
Broward for Progress

 

