The little white cross is a symbol of hope, faith and love

To the Editor:

That little white cross isn’t hurting anyone, if you don’t like it don’t look at it.

I can’t believe what this couple is being put through just for having a cross in there garden. because of an anonymous complaint, if one person doesn’t like the cross the cross has to be removed, now CDD8 is calling the cross “a lawn ornament,” they should be ashamed. To many the cross is anything but a “lawn ornament.” It is a symbol. It is a comfort for losing a loved one or beloved pet. Since 2019 we all have endured the horrific COVID-19 pandemic and lost so many lives and loved ones, and this couple has endured double with discrimination, bullying and fees. Unbelievable and sad.

I know there are many crosses in my neighborhood and when I am driving or walking past some ones house and see a little cross in their garden it makes me reflect and have comfort.

That cross is a symbol of hope, faith and love which this world could use so much more of.

Laura Barrett

Pennbrooke Fairways