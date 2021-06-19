Villager whose Mercedes struck bicyclists wins another delay in court

An 89-year-old Villager charged in a hit-and-run crash that injured two Villages bicyclists has won another delay in her criminal case in court.

Marilyn Jean Hamilton of the Village of Fernandina was granted a continuance in her case in which she is facing two felony counts of hit and run. She has pleaded not guilty and remains free on $10,000 bond.

Her next court date is now Aug. 17.

The Michigan native was arrested Nov. 5 by the Florida Highway Patrol in the Oct. 30 hit-and-run crash that left 60-year-old Jessica Laube of the Village of Dunedin with a serious head injury. Her husband, 68-year-old Robert Hunter had been riding with her on Morse Boulevard and also was struck by Hamilton’s white Mercedes.

Hamilton reportedly got out of the car, saw the crumpled cyclists on the roadway, got back in the Mercedes and drove away, according to witnesses and the FHP. The Mercedes had damage to the front and windshield.

The 2014 Mercedes-Benz, was found at a repair facility in Gainesville, leading to her arrest. She was also ticketed on a charge of careless driving.

Members of the Sumter Landing Bicycle Club, of which Laube and Hunter are members, have been paying close attention to this case and have made their strong feelings known to the prosecutor’s office.