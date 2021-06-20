A message for Congressman Webster on climate change

To the Editor:

Here is my letter to Congressman Webster in response to comments in your paper:

Congressman Webster:

You may have received some letters claiming that climate change caused by CO2 is a threat to Floridians.

They are likely to have cited flooding in Miami as being caused by rising sea level rise, the result of climate change. This is, of course, pure nonsense.

Scientists know that flooding in Miami is caused by subsidence as water is drawn from the aquifer.

There is, in fact, scientific proof that CO2 is not causing global warming or climate change.

First, the IPCC computer models overstate by a factor of three, the amount of warming that has actually occurred over the past few decades.

Second, Dr. Happer, Cyrus Fogg Brackett Professor of Physics, Emeritus, at Princeton University, former advisor to the President and former director of Science at the Department of Energy, has published data showing that a doubling of CO2 will have very little affect on temperatures. Dr. Happer’s presentation on this subject is readily available on the Internet at How to Think About Climate Change, a talk at Hillsdale College.

This is proof that CO2 is not an existential threat to mankind, or Floridians.

Donn Dears

Village of Collier