87.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, June 20, 2021
type here...

A message for Congressman Webster on climate change

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Here is my letter to Congressman Webster in response to comments in your paper:
Congressman Webster:
You may have received some letters claiming that climate change caused by CO2 is a threat to Floridians.
They are likely to have cited flooding in Miami as being caused by rising sea level rise, the result of climate change. This is, of course, pure nonsense.
Scientists know that flooding in Miami is caused by subsidence as water is drawn from the aquifer.
There is, in fact, scientific proof that CO2 is not causing global warming or climate change.
First, the IPCC computer models overstate by a factor of three, the amount of warming that has actually occurred over the past few decades.
Second, Dr. Happer, Cyrus Fogg Brackett Professor of Physics, Emeritus, at Princeton University, former advisor to the President and former director of Science at the Department of Energy, has published data showing that a doubling of CO2 will have very little affect on temperatures. Dr. Happer’s presentation on this subject is readily available on the Internet at How to Think About Climate Change, a talk at Hillsdale College.
This is proof that CO2 is not an existential threat to mankind, or Floridians.

Donn Dears
Village of Collier

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

If crosses are allowed, should we permit all symbols of faith?

A Village of Pine Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that if The Villages decides to allow little white crosses, will all symbols of faith be permitted?

A message for Congressman Webster on climate change

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Collier resident shares a message he has on climate change for Congressman Daniel Webster.

Are we better off today?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Largo resident asks if we are better off today with Joe Biden in the White House.

The little white cross is a symbol of hope, faith and love

A reader from Pennbrooke Fairways has been watching the little white cross debate in The Villages and offers her thoughts in a Letter to the Editor.

Rubio and Scott need to stop obstructing

Are U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott obstructionists? We’ve got a reader, who expresses her opinion in a Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos