If crosses are allowed, should we permit all symbols of faith?

To the Editor:

A lot of people seem to feel that a little white cross in the front yard should be exempt from the rules we all signed on to when moving here for decorations in our front yards. For them, I pose a few questions.

If “a” little white cross is acceptable, how about two? Or ten? Or a hundred? Or several hundred? How about one for every victim of 9-11 or one for every victim of the Pulse Nightclub shooting or one for every COVID-19 death? How many are TOO many?

If a a “little” white cross is acceptable, how about a “big” one? At what point does the decoration stop being barely noticeable and start being obnoxiously intrusive?

If a little “white” cross is acceptable? How about other colors? Gold? Silver? Rainbow for LGTBQIA+? How about illuminated ones? Or ones made of flashing lights? I’ve seen outdoor lighting displays that would rival Las Vegas for eye-piercing tackiness. Is it OK to do that for crosses?

If a little white “cross”, as the symbol of Christianity, is acceptable, are symbols of ALL faiths acceptable? I know Baptists who feel that Mormons are cultists, even though both faiths are Christian, and don’t like seeing Angel Moroni art displayed. How about symbols for Judaism. For Islamism? For Sikhism? For Buddhism? For Shintoism? For Daoism? For Cao Dai? How about for Christian Science? For Scientology? For Wicca? For Rastafarianism? For Satanism? For Pastafarianism? For the Church of SubGenius? For Jediism? How about for Agnostics? For Atheists? How mainstream do you have to be to get to display your religion’s icons?

Whenever I am tempted to give a pass to someone for doing something that isn’t that objectionable to me, personally, I try to look at it from a point of view of someone that doesn’t share my beliefs. If my answer comes down to me not wanting them to do their thing but that I should be allowed to do mine, then I force myself to try to compromise. In this case, the compromise that comes to mind is to make religious displays private by putting them in the back yard or inside the house, not out in the front yard.

And isn’t that exactly what we all agreed to do when we signed our paperwork to live in The Villages? I don’t think The Villages is being down on Christians over this; I see them as trying to be fair and equitable to the people of all faiths who have come to call this place home.

Jerry Bell

Village of Pine Ridge