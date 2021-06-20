Lois Elaine Shipley, age 90, passed away on June 11, 2021 at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, Florida.

Born in Sioux City, Iowa on 11-18-30, Lois lived most of her life in Ravenna, Ohio and graduated from Ravenna Township. She married her high school sweetheart, Sam, in 1949, and they celebrated 50 years together in 1999. While raising 5 children, Lois juggled two careers. She spent many years with The Lawson’s Milk Company, most of it managing a store in Kent, Ohio. After leaving Lawson’s, she owned and operated Stow Needlecraft. During retirement, Sam and Lois spent many years traveling the states with their motorhome as part of the Buckeye Cruisers Club making memories with many good friends.

Mom left behind many knitted sweaters, hats, scarves, and afghans, especially beautiful baby sweaters for every new grandchild born over the years. Many, many cancer patients have also been recipients of lovingly knitted hats as well. As Mom was carried into the hands of The Lord she was lovingly wrapped in her favorite hand-knitted afghan which had been a constant source of comfort for her in her final months.

She was preceded in death by her husband Sam Shipley, brother Jack Chinn, and parents Samuel and Marjory Chinn.

Her five children include Dianne (Ron) Nelson of Chesterland, OH, and The Villages, FL; Sam (Fran) Shipley of The Villages, FL; Susan (David) Grudosky of The Villages, FL; John (Kathy) Shipley of Lewisville, TX; and Debbie Shipley of Cuyahoga Falls, OH.

Surviving siblings include Bob (Bertie) Chinn of Ravenna, OH and Genevieve (Jim) Burkholder of North Canton, OH Also surviving her is her brother-in-law, John Shipley of Ravenna, OH and sister-in-law Midge Campbell (Folger) of Livermore, CA.

Nine grandchildren have so many cherished memories of good times and family dinners at Grandma and Grandpa’s house, along with camping trips , especially to Disney World! Remembering these good times will be Bryan Nelson, Keslie Green (Nelson), Todd Nelson, Adam Nelson, Meghan Shipley, Jennifer Valdivia (Grudosky), Kayla Victory (Plaso), and Holly & Tyler Plaso. She also leaves 16 great-grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews. She will sadly miss the birth of her newest great-grandchild due next month! She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

At Lois’ request, no funeral services will be held, and Mom always gets her way! She will be together again with her loving husband, Sam, at Maple Grove Cemetery in Ravenna, Ohio. Family and friends are invited to join the family for lunch and a Celebration of Life at 1:00 pm on Saturday, August 14 at Events at Parkside, 6500 Lakeview Drive, Kent, OH (Brady Lake). Directions can be found at www.eventsatparkside.com.