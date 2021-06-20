Patricia Ann Geisler, age 81 of Duluth, GA, formerly of The Villages, FL and Pennsylvania, died June 16, 2021. A Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, June 22 at 11am followed by an inurnment at Saint Lawrence Catholic Church, Lawrenceville, GA 30046.

Mrs. Geisler was born in Pittsburgh PA and was a homemaker.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Arthur R. Geisler; daughter, Kristine A. Willard (Brad) of Suwanee, GA ; granddaughter, Siena A. Willard of Suwanee, GA; sister- in-law, Kathleen McClure (Michael Shaw); niece Courtney Lowe (Matt); and great-nephews Dylan and Christian Lowe.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you remember Patricia and her family in your prayers. Donations may be made to Seasons Hospice Foundation in honor of Patricia Geisler. (Seasons Hospice Foundation, 8537 Solution Center, Chicago, IL 60677 or online at www.seasonsfoundation.org)