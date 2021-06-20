87.1 F
The Villages
Sunday, June 20, 2021
Rotary Club of The Villages Evening lends hand to South Sumter grads

By Staff Report

The Rotary Club of The Villages Evening recently awarded $1,000 scholarships to four graduates of South Sumter High School.

The candidates were selected based on academic achievement, leadership experience and training, and financial need. These scholarships have an additional criteria that the student document volunteer hours and participate in community service. The scholarships may be used in a vocational school, community college or university.

President Gay Ratcliff Seamens, left, made the presentation at the South Sumter Awards ceremony to Paris Bellamy, Raelynn Moses, Rachael Yacuzoo, and Jennifer Stempek, from left.

Rotary Interact Club of South Sumter High School is sponsored by the Evening Rotary Club with the goal of making a difference in their school and in the Bushnell community. The club members have the opportunity to participate in the unique Rotary Youth Leadership Awards, a three-day camp of leadership training.  South Sumter High School promotes community service, volunteer hours and leadership training.This year the Interactors worked on a recycling effort and also anti-bullying awareness and promoted inclusion.

