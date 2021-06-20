85.9 F
The Villages
Sunday, June 20, 2021
By Staff Report

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. – Venis A. Berube, 74, of Spruce Creek Golf and Country Club in Summerfield, Fla., passed away peacefully on Friday June 18, 2021 following a courageous yearlong battle with the rare neurological disease, Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD).

The disease affects only one in a million Americans each year. This epitomizes Venise perfectly, as she was a one-in-a-million wife, mother, and friend. At the time of her passing she was surrounded by family and friends and was under the excellent home care of Hospice of Marion County, her wonderful caregivers Pam Bhim and Bettina Guirand and a truly fantastic support system including the Francke’s, the Hall’s, the Fortier’s, and many others.Venise was born June 25, 1946 in Lewiston to her late parents Clement and Loretta Beland.

She enjoyed traveling, bowling, pickleball, golf, dancing, skiing, sudoku, various board games, and was often likened to the energizer bunny. She is survived by her loving and caring husband Robert A.”Bob” Berube with whom she shared 55 years of wedded bliss. Traveling often she was just as content on the beach in Bermuda as the snowy slopes of Sunday River, always with Bob by her side.She is also survived by her son, Rob Berube (Megan) of Anchorage Alaska, son, Rick Berube (Dide) of Maryland; and two grandchildren, Aiden Kaya and Sophie Luna; sister, Loraine Canedy (Craig) of St. Pete’s Beach; and three close nieces and a loving nephew.Venise graduated from Lewiston High School in 1964 where she excelled as a majorette. She rekindled this passion later on in life as a vital member of The Villages Prime Time Twirlers, performing in shows and parades for several years. It is during this time when she met many wonderful “girls” who became lifelong friends.After successfully raising two sons, Venise embarked on business ownership. She bought and operated Drapeau’s Costumer Shop in downtown Lewiston, Maine for 20 years. She took great pride in dressing her mannequins in the costumes of the season and displaying them in her storefront windows. The Easter Bunny, Santa, or Dracula provided great viewing pleasure for all who walked by during that particular holiday season. Along with her trusted friend and colleague, Diane Meservier, she thoroughly enjoyed providing outfits for parades, school plays, trick-or-treaters, and costume partiers alike.Venise and Bob moved from Maine to Florida; to The Villages in 2005 and then to Del Webb in 2014. In both communities Venise easily made friends playing various sports, line dancing, and hosting parties at her home. Even though she became a full time Floridian she always loved returning to Maine to visit friends, enjoy lobstah, and visit her coastal haunts. She was warm, kind, and compassionate. Her energy, infectious smile, and radiant blue eyes always left a positive lasting impression on those who met her. She will be sorely missed by her family, friends, and all who happened to share some time with her.A memorial service will be held on June 25 at The Village View Community Church located at 8585 SE 147th Place, Summerfield, FL 34491. Doors open at 10 a.m. with the service starting at 11 a.m. A Celebration of Life will be held afterwards at Nancy Lopez Legacy Golf and Country Club beginning at 12 p.m. where all are welcome to remember and celebrate Venise.Online sentiments are welcomed to be shared at http://www.baldwincremation.com. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in memory of Venise Berube to the CJD Foundation at https://cjdfoundation.org/donate.

 

 

