Sunday, June 20, 2021
Villager ordered into anger management after door-splitting attack on wife

By Meta Minton

James Albert Hare
A Villager has been ordered into anger management after a door-splitting attack on his wife.

Earlier this month in Sumter County Court, 55-year-old James Albert Hare was allowed to enter into a pre-trial intervention contract that requires him to to take an anger management course and seek a substance abuse evaluation. If he successfully completes the terms of the deal, the criminal case against him will be dropped.

He was arrested April 18 on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65 at his home on Ivey Terrace in the New Haven Villas in the Village of Hillsborough.

His 69-year-old wife said Hare had been sleeping when he woke up and asked her who she was speaking to on the telephone. She said she wasn’t talking to anyone, but was playing a game on her tablet. He began to act in “an aggressive manner” and started “cursing” at her, prompting her to leave the living room and go to the bathroom, where she closed and locked the door. Hare continued to demand to know who she had been speaking with on the phone and began to “berate” her, according to an arrest report.

“You’re always talking on the damn phone,” he yelled at her.

He started pounding on the bathroom door with his fist, “causing the wooden door to split,” the report said.

She exited the bathroom and Hare grabbed her by the front of her robe, picked her up and threw her onto the bed. His actions left a “small, bloody, red mark” on her chest. She grabbed a phone and called 911 from the lanai. 

In May, a judge granted a motion allowing Hare to have “non violent” contact with his wife. Hare had been barred from contact with his wife immediately after his arrest.

Property records show she purchased the villa in 2013 and he became its co-owner in 2014.

