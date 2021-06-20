87.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, June 20, 2021
type here...

What happened to the line dancers?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

When my husband and I moved to The Villages two years ago, we couldn’t wait to got to the town squares to watch the line dancers. We had our favorites to watch.
There was a woman that we would call “The Pointer.” When she was doing the line dances, she would point in the direction to show everyone what direction to go to. The next was, “Two Fister.” She was a woman who would wear a visor and her hair in a ponytail, but the reason we called her “Two Fister” was because when she danced, she would have a bottle of water in each hand, hence “Two Fister.” She would not drop any of her bottles while dancing and whipping her ponytail all over the place. But since the pandemic, we have not seen any of the line dancers. Where did they go?
Now that the town squares are back at 100 percent, they aren’t anywhere to be found.
Please come back line dancers. We miss you.

Eileen Christine
Village of Santo Domingo

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

What happened to the line dancers?

A Village of Santo Domingo resident is wondering what happened to the line dancers at the town squares. Read her Letter to the Editor.

If crosses are allowed, should we permit all symbols of faith?

A Village of Pine Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that if The Villages decides to allow little white crosses, will all symbols of faith be permitted?

A message for Congressman Webster on climate change

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Collier resident shares a message he has on climate change for Congressman Daniel Webster.

Are we better off today?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Largo resident asks if we are better off today with Joe Biden in the White House.

The little white cross is a symbol of hope, faith and love

A reader from Pennbrooke Fairways has been watching the little white cross debate in The Villages and offers her thoughts in a Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos