What happened to the line dancers?

To the Editor:

When my husband and I moved to The Villages two years ago, we couldn’t wait to got to the town squares to watch the line dancers. We had our favorites to watch.

There was a woman that we would call “The Pointer.” When she was doing the line dances, she would point in the direction to show everyone what direction to go to. The next was, “Two Fister.” She was a woman who would wear a visor and her hair in a ponytail, but the reason we called her “Two Fister” was because when she danced, she would have a bottle of water in each hand, hence “Two Fister.” She would not drop any of her bottles while dancing and whipping her ponytail all over the place. But since the pandemic, we have not seen any of the line dancers. Where did they go?

Now that the town squares are back at 100 percent, they aren’t anywhere to be found.

Please come back line dancers. We miss you.

Eileen Christine

Village of Santo Domingo