87.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, June 21, 2021
type here...

Alaska man arrested with drugs on Interstate 75 in Sumter County

By Meta Minton

Brian Hoff
Brian Hoff

An Alaska man was arrested with drugs on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

Brian Hoff, 51, of Anchorage, Alaska, was found sitting in his car at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday near Mile Marker 321 on I-75, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy who approached Hoff’s vehicle detected the odor of burnt marijuana. A search of the vehicle turned up marijuana, a purple vape pen, a syringe and methamphetamine.

Hoff was arrested on multiple drug charges and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $6,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

We are better off!

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a question posed by a previous letter writer who asked if we are better off with Joe Biden in the White House.

Climate change topic is a scam

Villager John Shewchuk, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a rebuttal to a previous Letter to the Editor about climate change.

How long can you leave your vehicle parked in the street?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Woodbury resident poses a question about parking in The Villages.

What happened to the line dancers?

A Village of Santo Domingo resident is wondering what happened to the line dancers at the town squares. Read her Letter to the Editor.

If crosses are allowed, should we permit all symbols of faith?

A Village of Pine Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that if The Villages decides to allow little white crosses, will all symbols of faith be permitted?

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos