Alaska man arrested with drugs on Interstate 75 in Sumter County

An Alaska man was arrested with drugs on Interstate 75 in Sumter County.

Brian Hoff, 51, of Anchorage, Alaska, was found sitting in his car at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday near Mile Marker 321 on I-75, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy who approached Hoff’s vehicle detected the odor of burnt marijuana. A search of the vehicle turned up marijuana, a purple vape pen, a syringe and methamphetamine.

Hoff was arrested on multiple drug charges and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $6,000 bond.