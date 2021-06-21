75 F
The Villages
Monday, June 21, 2021
Detective issues warning about contractor after 98-year-old Villager scammed out of $13,400

By Meta Minton

A detective has issued a warning about a contractor who apparently scammed a 98-year-old Villager out of $13,400.

A representative of Malphus & Son general contracting in Tampa contacted the Village of Country Club Hills woman through door-to-door solicitation. She ended up writing several checks to the company. Workers showed up one day and never returned.

“There was very little work done,” said Detective Butch Perdue of the Lady Lake Police Department.

He said he wants to prevent other residents from meeting a similar fate.

If you have had contact with a representative of the company, call the Lady Lake Police Department at (352) 751-1560.

