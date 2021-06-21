87.8 F
The Villages
Monday, June 21, 2021
Dr. Robert Arnold Atkinson

By Staff Report

Dr. Robert Arnold Atkinson, Captain, USN, of The Villages, Florida, went home to be with our Lord and Savior on June 17, 2021.  Bob, as he was known by those who knew and loved him, was born to Brady Edward and Selma Keen Atkinson on September 5, 1930, in Dublin, Georgia.

Bob graduated from Emory University with a DDS degree in 1956.  Following his graduation, he began his military career that spanned over 32 years.

During his service to our country, he had the opportunity to live in and travel to multiple foreign countries.  Seeing the world was one of his many passions.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Nancy Klooster Atkinson.  Bob and Nancy served in the U S Navy together and traveled the world together.  They chose to make The Villages their home following their retirements.

His living legacy can be found in his three daughters: Beth Sistrunk (John), Robin Cunningham (Jim), Laura Esposito (Brian), and son, Steve McAskill, his nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his sisters, Sandy Clendenen, Karleen Daniels and brother, Carl Vonnoh.

Funeral services for Dr. Atkinson will be held at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home on July 9, receiving guests will begin at 10:30am, service at 11:00am.  Interment will follow at the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell. He will be laid to rest with full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to Amedisys Hospice: 304 Lagrande Blvd, Lady Lake, FL 32159.

