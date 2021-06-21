Lady Lake man jailed on $10,000 bond in alleged attack on girlfriend

A Lady Lake man was jailed on $10,000 bond after an alleged attack on his girlfriend.

The girlfriend went to the Lady Lake Police Department Friday night and met with a Lake County sheriff’s deputy, due to the alleged attack occurring at a residence on County Road 25 in the county’s jurisdiction.

The woman said 24-year-old Trenton Edwin Lecompte came home and was “energized,” according to an arrest report from the sheriff’s office. Lecompte admitted he had smoked methamphetamine. The woman, who has been living with Lecompte for about a month, “flipped out.” He allegedly grabbed her by the neck and threatened to kill her “and her little family,” the arrest report said. The encounter lasted three to six minutes.

The following day, Lecompte was arrested on a charge of battery by strangulation. He was taken into custody and booked at the jail.