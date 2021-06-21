Robert Pethtel

Robert L. Pethtel, 79 of The Villages, formerly from Linesville PA.

Born August 11, 1941 Wheeling Creek WV son of Charles Russell Pethtel and Alice Alberta Irey Pethtel.

Died June 15, 2021 at Cornerstone Hospice House, The Villages FL, where he received exceptional loving care after a courageous 20-month battle with a rare cancer.

Married to RuthAnn Houghton August 19, 1967 in Linesville, PA.

Graduated from West Alexander High School in 1959.

Drafted into the US Army in 1964, he was honorably discharged in 1966 after proudly serving in the Vietnam War as a Spec 4 ABM (Artillery Ballistic Meteorologist) and as a member of the Big Red One. Honorary Life

Member of the American Legion for 54 years, currently of Post 347.

He was employed by Rockwell International in Ashtabula OH for 21 years, Salem Tube, Makco Manufacturing Company, retiring from Warren Steele in 2004.

Bob enjoyed hunting, fishing, and bowling. He was an active member of the Linesville Little League for 30 years, where he served as President and Board Member. He was instrumental in building the Lynn C. Summers Little League Complex where he spent countless hours maintaining the beauty of the fields. Upon retirement, playing Bridge became a passion and while he did not achieve Life Master status, he made Life-Long friends. His love of music started when he played trombone in high school. Bob’s unique talent of whistling ranged from silencing a gymnasium, soothing a crying baby, to calling in cardinals. He cherished the time he spent traveling with family and friends, whether it was to play cards, games, or to enthusiastically support his grandsons.

Survived by wife of 53 years RuthAnn Pethtel, daughter Kimberly D Wood (Keith) and grandson Cory D. Wood (and fiancé Sarah Cox) of Raleigh NC, daughter Tammy A. Weiss (Robert) and grandson Mason R. Weiss of Howell NJ, brother William Pethtel (Nellene) of New Haven WV, sister Mary Alice Amos of West Alexander PA, brother-in-law William H. Houghton and brother-in-law James A. Houghton, both of Linesville PA, brother-in-law John M. (Pete) Houghton (Donna) of Linesville PA and New Smyrna Beach FL, and several fun nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Preceded in death by his parents and sisters Jean Skipwith, Clara M. Miller, and Ruth Myers Pethtel.

Funeral Services for Mr. Robert L. Pethtel will be held 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at the Lady Lake Chapel of Beyers Funeral Home where friends may visit from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of service. Interment will follow at the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida where full military honors will be afforded.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Linesville Presbyterian Church, PO Box 235, Linesville PA 16424 or North Lake Presbyterian Church, 975 Rolling Acres Rd, Lady Lake FL 32159, or to Make-A-Wish Foundation for Children.