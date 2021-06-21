Villager arrested on DUI charge reluctant to tell cops where she’d been drinking

A Villager arrested on a drunk driving charge was reluctant to reveal to law enforcement where she had been drinking.

Destra Erin Tontala, 42, who lives in the Carrabelle Villas in the Village of Collier, was found “passed out” in her vehicle at about 3 a.m. Saturday on Evans Prairie Trail at Buena Vista Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.The vehicle was running and the brake lights were illuminated. The vehicle was in “drive.”

A deputy had to shake Tontala to wake her up. Her eyes were bloodshot and she appeared to be lethargic. The deputy asked Tontala where she had been, but she “hesitated” to provide an answer.

“I don’t want to say!” she told the deputy.

She admitted she was “coming from the area of Spanish Springs” and that she had consumed about four beers and “a couple of Fireball shots.”

Tontala struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that measured .223 and .190 blood alcohol content. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.