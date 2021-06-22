Contractor refunds $5,000 to 98-year-old Villager scammed by employee

A contractor has refunded $5,000 to a 98-year-old Villager scammed by one of his employees.

The story first appeared this week in Villages-News.com detailing the $13,400 taken from the Village of Country Club Hills woman.

A representative of Malphus & Son general contracting in Tampa originally contacted the woman through door-to-door solicitation. She ended up writing several checks to the company. Workers showed up one day and never returned.

However, on Tuesday, Lady Lake Police Department Detective Butch Perdue reported the company’s owner arranged to send a crew over to the woman’s home on Schwartz Boulevard and make good on the repairs promised by the salesperson. A representative of the company also refunded $5,000 to the woman for work that was never needed but was part of the original estimate.