Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Joe Biden is worse than Barrack Obama

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

This administration is the biggest scam and embarrassment in American history.
No one would be oil independent and energy independent and then just give away all their independence to countries that hate us countries that want to behead our citizens and so on and so forth this is just absolute insanity. You have a guy who has sold out to China quid pro quo. Joe was in Ukraine and he has a son who is a security nightmare. He and his father are sellouts to China, both of them. On top of being the biggest racist president we have ever had, he cosponsored the 1994 crime bill so that he could put more blacks in prison, as he said he “didn’t want his grandmother hit over the head with a lead pipe.” The Democrats are the racists. They’ve been crying racism for years. They are the ones that are filled with hate.
Conservatives, Republicans, we are all Americans. We don’t celebrate burning of cities. We don’t celebrate anarchy in the streets like this pseudo administration.This guy has caused havoc at the border, where it was a perfect seamless operation before he was sworn in.
Biden has done more to ruin our country in 100 days than any president did in four years, including the anti-American Obama.

Valerie LerSchea
Village of Orange Blossom Gardens

 

