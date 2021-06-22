87.8 F
The Villages
Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Kathleen Ann “Kathy” Elefante

By Staff Report

With the deepest regrets, the family of Kathy Elefante must announce her passing on June 19, 2021, after a long, valiant battle against pancreatic cancer. Kathy leaves behind her husband, Alex; two sons, Alex and David; along with their families and numerous relatives. Alex, Kathy’s husband of 54 years, wishes us to share this heartfelt message with the Legacy at Leesburg community:

“Today the world lost an amazing, caring, loving woman. My wife, Kathy Elefante, was called to be with our Lord Jesus Christ. Kathy fought the battle that many others have fought, cancer. She is and will always be in my heart till the day we meet again in Heaven. Love you always Kathy.”

In lieu of flowers online donations may be made in Kathy’s name to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PANCAN.org) to support cancer research and better future outcomes.

