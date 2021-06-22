Magdalena Sara Branes

Magdalena Ballon de Branes was born in Lima-Peru, on February 27, 1942. She was a loving wife to Nelson Branes Andujar. She passed peacefully surrounded by her family, on June 18, 2021.

She was a loving and caring mother and grandmother. She is survived by her children Malena, Nelson, Gilbert, Karen, and Jennifer. Also, by her grandchildren Carla, Olenka, Francesca, Nelson, Katherine, Jaden, Scotty, Piero, Jared, Siddhartha and her great-grandson Kai.

Magdalena loved her family very much and was always proud of everyone in her family. She was known for her great heart, always placing others’ needs before her own. She was a true warrior, with a strong and beautiful soul, who loved life to the fullest. Our mother will be deeply missed.

A visitation will be held at Beyers Funeral Home, 134 N. Hwy 27/441 Lady Lake, FL on Monday, June 21, from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Service will be held at 3:00 pm.