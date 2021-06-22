Margaret Mary Gibbons

Meg Gibbons, age 78, of The Villages, Florida passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021. Meg was born in Brooklyn, New York and graduated from All Saints High School. Meg was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

She is survived by her husband of fifty six years, John Gibbons. She leaves behind four children Terrence (Linda), Jennifer (John), Joann (Paul), Judith (Edward), and eight grandchildren. Meg raised her family in Staten Island, New York.

During her time there, she was a Hospice volunteer for Staten Island University hospital. She enjoyed Irish music, Ceili dancing, knitting, and traveling. Above all else, she loved spending time with family and attending extended family gatherings. In her later years, Meg and her husband retired to The Villages, Florida. She enjoyed exercising with her “Giggles & Shakes” group and socializing with her neighbors “The Loopers” at weekly gatherings. Meg was a member of St. Mark’s Parish. She was an active volunteer. She knit thousands of caps for soldiers, volunteered with Operation Shoebox and served a year as a chaplain for the Ladies Auxiliary of the American Legion, Unit 347.

Meg spent her final days surrounded by her devoted husband, children, and under the phenomenal care of the staff at Lane Purcell Hospice House, Sumterville, Florida.

Interment at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made in memory of Meg Gibbons, The American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, Unit 347, PO Box 1534, Lady Lake, FL 32159.