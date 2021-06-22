87.8 F
The Villages
Tuesday, June 22, 2021
By Staff Report

Paul Darby of The Villages, Florida, passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021 at home while under the care of hospice after a long illness. He was born on April 20, 1949 in Hannibal, NY, and lived most of his life in Upstate New York.

Paul was the son of the late Velma and William Darby. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Janis, who was by his side through life and, most recently, his nearly four year cancer journey. He will be missed by many friends and family, especially his son, Ryan, his stepdaughter, Jennifer (John) Owens, his stepson, William O’Brien, his granddaughters, Maggie and Caroline Owens, and his sister, Fran Norring, nieces, nephew and Scotte Farrar.

Paul graduated from Hannibal High School in 1967. He was a mason and construction manager for many years, and also spent time training horses. Horses and golf were his passions, and there are few people who watched more John Wayne movies than Paul. He had a nickname for everyone, and colorful sayings that his family and friends will be quoting for generations to come. He was beloved for his crusty exterior and heart of gold, and will be missed in ways we can only now begin to comprehend.

Paul loved his family, his friends, horses and The Duke, so those who are moved to do so can make memorial contributions to Sunshine Horses (www.sunshinehorses.org) or the John Wayne Museum (www.johnwaynebirthplace.museum) or the charity of your choice. A private memorial service will be

