Robert Davies Hackett

Robert Davies “Bob” Hackett, 77 The Villages, Florida passed away on June 1, 2021 at The Villages Regional Hospital in The Villages, Florida.

Bob Hackett was born in Youngstown, Ohio on December 23, 1943 to Paul E Hackett and Margaret (Davies) Hackett. The middle of 3 boys, he was Boy Scout as a child, played tuba in the marching band until he graduated from Boardman High School in 1962. He then served 4 years in the United States Navy in the construction battalion (Seabees) in Vietnam, Guam, and Okinawa and was honorably discharged. He returned home and attended Youngstown State University and earned a BS in Business management. He followed with a career in sales. He later returned to YSU, earned a degree and became a counselor for drug and alcohol addiction programs in NE Ohio.

Upon retirement, he moved to The Villages, FL and enjoyed a life of softball, fishing, golf, and pickle ball. He was an amazing mechanic, loved to tinker and fix things, was fiercely competitive, had an amazing sense of humor, and made instant friends with everyone he met. He was a second-generation Ohio State fan and loved Loudmouth shorts. As a life-long devout Lutheran, he was a founding member of Rock of Ages ELCA church in Wildwood.

He leaves his adoring wife Deanna (Baldwin) Hackett, daughters, Deidre (Jim) Larreau and Christine (Craig) Duster, grandchildren Paul (Anna) Larreau, Kaitlyn (Matthew Severson), Rachel (Josiah) Lindsay, Zon (Kai) Green, Nicolas Duster, Matthew Duster and Jayne Duster, and his brothers, Paul (Patricia) Hackett and George Hackett, and many nieces and nephews who adored him.