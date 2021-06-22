87.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, June 22, 2021
type here...

Robert Davies Hackett

By Staff Report

Robert Hackett
Robert Hackett

Robert Davies “Bob” Hackett, 77 The Villages, Florida passed away on June 1, 2021 at The Villages Regional Hospital in The Villages, Florida.

Bob Hackett was born in Youngstown, Ohio on December 23, 1943 to Paul E Hackett and Margaret (Davies) Hackett. The middle of 3 boys, he was Boy Scout as a child, played tuba in the marching band until he graduated from Boardman High School in 1962. He then served 4 years in the United States Navy in the construction battalion (Seabees) in Vietnam, Guam, and Okinawa and was honorably discharged. He returned home and attended Youngstown State University and earned a BS in Business management. He followed with a career in sales. He later returned to YSU, earned a degree and became a counselor for drug and alcohol addiction programs in NE Ohio.

Upon retirement, he moved to The Villages, FL and enjoyed a life of softball, fishing, golf, and pickle ball. He was an amazing mechanic, loved to tinker and fix things, was fiercely competitive, had an amazing sense of humor, and made instant friends with everyone he met. He was a second-generation Ohio State fan and loved Loudmouth shorts. As a life-long devout Lutheran, he was a founding member of Rock of Ages ELCA church in Wildwood.

He leaves his adoring wife Deanna (Baldwin) Hackett, daughters, Deidre (Jim) Larreau and Christine (Craig) Duster, grandchildren Paul (Anna) Larreau, Kaitlyn (Matthew Severson), Rachel (Josiah) Lindsay, Zon (Kai) Green, Nicolas Duster, Matthew Duster and Jayne Duster, and his brothers, Paul (Patricia) Hackett and George Hackett, and many nieces and nephews who adored him.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

We are better off!

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a question posed by a previous letter writer who asked if we are better off with Joe Biden in the White House.

Climate change topic is a scam

Villager John Shewchuk, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a rebuttal to a previous Letter to the Editor about climate change.

How long can you leave your vehicle parked in the street?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Woodbury resident poses a question about parking in The Villages.

What happened to the line dancers?

A Village of Santo Domingo resident is wondering what happened to the line dancers at the town squares. Read her Letter to the Editor.

If crosses are allowed, should we permit all symbols of faith?

A Village of Pine Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that if The Villages decides to allow little white crosses, will all symbols of faith be permitted?

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos