Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Sports court resurfacing work at Tierra Del Sol extended through July

By Staff Report

Resurfacing work at the Tierra Del Sol Recreation Center tennis and shuffleboard has been extended through July 9. This schedule may be adjusted due to unforeseen circumstances, including weather.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Tierra Del Sol Recreation Center at 753-4412.

