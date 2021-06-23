Frank John Giambrone was born on June 24, 1943 in Queens, New York and was the son of Annamaria (Mary) Palazzola Giambrone and Dominick Giambrone. He grew up in Queens, New York and graduated from Newtown High School in 1962.

Frank had a strong faith in God and it carried him through many trials in life, including his long battle with heart disease. With grace and dignity, he has shown tremendous courage and tenacity as he lived out his last months of life. God was the Center of his life and he showed great strength in his “letting go and letting God.” So, on June 13, 2021, Frank John Giambrone passed away peacefully at the age of 77 at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages in Lady Lake, Florida, with his wife, Cecilia, and daughter, Sarah, by his side.

Frank’s perfect role in life, his most cherished life’s work, was being father to his four children, David, Sarah, Amanda and Thomas. He never missed a beat … Frank always wanted to be there for his children. They were the apple of his eye, as much as he was theirs! He loved being their father and there was nothing he wouldn’t do for them. He was a “Little House on the Prairie” type of dad. He had a gentle & unique soft spot for each one of them. With a tear in his eye, he delighted in each of their fine accomplishments; and with another tear in his eye, he walked them through the hard times. He’s been known to cut out newspaper articles, placing them on their breakfast plates, making note of the woes of fast car driving, drinking underage, etc. He knew how to get his point across! And they never wanted to disappoint him. Bottom line: he loved his children unconditionally. He knew how to love his children; and his children respected and “idolized” their “daddy!”

Frank had a great big smile for everyone, with a contagious laugh that would put everyone at ease. This is the smile that attracted Cecilia to Frank. After a very short courtship, Frank & Cecilia married in the summer of 2016 in Lewiston, Maine.

When not in Maine, Frank loved his Florida home where he and Cecilia would take their red golf cart into town to see the local bands playing in the town square. You should have seen his quick moving dance steps as he rocked and rolled the night away! He knew that made Cecilia happy, so rocked and rolled he did! Frank was truly a wonderful “people person.” Frank loved everyone and everyone loved Frank; and with that friendly smile he always had on his face, he loved getting together with his many friends and for a cold beer and dinner, accompanied by his loving wife, Cecilia. As an interesting side note, although born and raised in New York, he was a true loyal Red Sox fan. Frank loved baseball, especially during the times the Red Sox played in the World Series.

Frank had a successful career as a salesman for many years and, after retiring, he realized he missed talking with people; so he made the decision to go back to work part time for McLeod Optical, happily delivering eye glasses to all the many customers who would ultimately become Frank’s friends.

Frank loved his time in Florida. He delighted in the warm weather of Florida, especially during the cold winters in Maine. Florida catered to his need for winter relaxation – – a relaxed vibe in the sunshine at the pool. Frank was happiest when he was surrounded by the people he loved. He especially enjoyed lighting up the BBQ for steak tips, which were then served with his delicious secret Italian homemade Gonza (chopped garlic and mint in olive oil.)

Frank was predeceased by his parents, Annamaria (Mary) and Dominick Giambrone; and his brother, Salvatore Giambrone. He is survived by his loving wife, Cecilia; his brother, Dominic Giambrone; his four children, David Giambrone, Sarah Giambrone Roy, Amanda Giambrone and Thomas Giambrone; and the mother of his children, Susan Bent. He’s the grandfather of five grandchildren, Alex, Davyn, Jasmyne, Avery and Brogan.

Time of funeral service still to be determined.