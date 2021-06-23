Helen Elizabeth Woodman, 75, of The Villages, FL formerly of Canadian Lakes, MI. Born June 2, 1946 in Cuyahoga Falls, OH, daughter of Jack F. Zimmerman and Jean M. Brundage, Died June 18, 2021 at home.

Graduated from St. Vincent HS in Akron in 1964, and earned a BA in English from The University of Akron in 1967. She married Dennis R. Woodman on August 5, 1967 in Akron, OH. She later earned an MA in English from University of Akron and a PhD in Reading Education from Oakland University in Rochester, MI. She retired in 2015 as Professor Emeritus from Ferris State University in Big Rapids, MI. Her teaching career began in the Cleveland Public schools, then she took time off to start her family. She returned to teaching after her children were school age. After one year at St. Patrick School in Kent, OH, she opted to teach the bigger kids. She taught part-time at University of Akron and Kent State University. After relocating to Rochester Hills, MI, she taught as Adjunct faculty at University of Detroit, Wayne State and Oakland University. She was an Administrator in the Academics Skills Center at Oakland University for 15 years, impacting many students’ lives. In 2001, she was moved to Ferris State returning to her classroom love. After retiring, she and Dennis relocated to The Villages, where she enjoyed Book Clubs, Team Trivia, and many ministries at Hope Lutheran Church. She sang in the choir, was a Eucharistic assistant, a Stephen Minister and led a Bible Study Group.

She is survived by husband Dennis, son Dr. Patrick Woodman of Royal Oak, MI, daughter Lisa Rumbles (Todd) of Royal Oak, MI, daughter Stephanie Tyler (Fred) of Bradenton, FL, Sisters-in-law Gail Woodman of Stow, OH and Carol Koltas (Al) of Youngsville, NC and nephews, Michael (Stephanie) and Brad Koltas. Also survived by eight grandchildren, Megan Rumbles of Traverse City, MI, Lauren Rumbles of Rochester, MI, Nathan Rumbles of Royal Oak, MI, Gabrielle Woodman and Francesca Woodman of Indianapolis, IN, Lily Costello and Micah Tyler of Bradenton, FL and Beth Tyler of Fort Mill, SC.

Helen was cremated and her life will be celebrated at Hope Lutheran Church, 250 Avenida Los Angelos, The Villages, FL 32162 on Friday, July 9, 2021 at 5pm with a reception to follow. Memorial donations may be made to the Hope Scholarship Fund at the same address.