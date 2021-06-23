86.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, June 23, 2021
type here...

In response to golf cart accidents article

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Maybe too many golf carts added to our streets and paths such as the community of Lakeside Landings (that are able to enter The Villages from three different locations) make our paths and roads more congestive.
I have spoken to many in that community next to Buena Vista Avenue and they say they buy there for lower amenities, knowing they are still able to drive their golf carts here in The Villages to enjoy our golf cart paths, visit our parks, etc.
In fact, they say they are given an entry key that works with our gates!
So really, we have two communities in ours.
Less golf carts from there, less possible accidents here!

Cheryl Lipka
Village of Silver Lake

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Rolling the dice on climate change

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident takes on a Villages-News.com columnist who frequently writes about climate change.

In response to golf cart accidents article

A Village of Silver Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a theory as to the number of golf cart accidents in The Villages.

Joe Biden is worse than Barack Obama

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that President Joe Biden is actually worse than Barack Obama.

Climate change misinformation shoved down our throats

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident contends that climate change misinformation is being shoved down our throats.

Thank God for the people who voted for Joe Biden

A Village of Hadley resident weighs in on the performance of President Joe Biden. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos