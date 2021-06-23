In response to golf cart accidents article

To the Editor:

Maybe too many golf carts added to our streets and paths such as the community of Lakeside Landings (that are able to enter The Villages from three different locations) make our paths and roads more congestive.

I have spoken to many in that community next to Buena Vista Avenue and they say they buy there for lower amenities, knowing they are still able to drive their golf carts here in The Villages to enjoy our golf cart paths, visit our parks, etc.

In fact, they say they are given an entry key that works with our gates!

So really, we have two communities in ours.

Less golf carts from there, less possible accidents here!

Cheryl Lipka

Village of Silver Lake