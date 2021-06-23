80.9 F
The Villages
Wednesday, June 23, 2021
By Staff Report

Marian Gail Riso, 79, Summerfield, Florida passed away on June 22, 2021 at Brandley Hospice House in Summerfield, Florida.

Marian was born on December 1, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois to her parents Marion Riso and Vernencine (Venti) Riso. She was retired from Xerox where she had worked for over 38 years as an Installer and Trainor in Computer Systems. She moved to Summerfield, Florida 16 years ago from Chicago, Illinois. She was of the Catholic Faith and had attended Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Chandler, Florida. She was an extremely talented person and loved to work on needlepoint, cross stitching and wood burning crafts.

She is survived by her sister in law as well as her dear friends. Marian was pre-ceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Charles Riso. As per Marian’s wishes there will be no services, but she will be laid to rest by her brother Charles at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Leesburg, Florida.

