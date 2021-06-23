Mid-day lightning strike ignites blaze at home in The Villages

A lightning strike ignited a blaze Tuesday afternoon at a home in the Village of LaBelle North.

The Villages Public Safety Department responded to the home in the 3400 block of Lancelot Terrace and quickly extinguished the fire which broke out in the attic of the home. The house sustained smoke damage and the lightning strike wreaked havoc with the home’s electrical systems, including the air conditioning unit.

A powerful band of thunderstorms pushed through The Villages at about 2 p.m. Tuesday and forced the reboot of the cash registers at Winn-Dixie at Lake Sumter Landing after lightning momentarily shut off the lights.

A entire neighborhood in the Village of Monarch Grove on June 14 saw their electronics, including cable modems and garage door openers fried after a daytime lightning strike. The homeowner reported that lightning left a bowling ball-size hole in the roof of his garage.

