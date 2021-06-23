Patricia A. Mattos, 77, of the Villages, FL and Formally New Jersey passed away on June 21, 2021.

She was born in Nanty Glo February 12, 1944, to the late Faye and Chalmer Dilling. Pat is survived by her loving and caregiving husband Trevor of twenty-eight years.

Pat was predeceased by Brother Skeet, Sister Amy, granddaughter Naomi and son Richard Coles. Pat is survived by siblings Jeanene, John (Sandee) Dave (Judy), Jim (Sue), Paul (Cathy) and Tom. Daughter-in-law Tomoko, granddaughter Jasmine and step-daughter Venice Mattos.

Pat had her education degrees from Central Cambria High School, Juniata College, and Rutgers University. She was a social worker/administrator in New Jersey providing housing for those in need.

Trevor and Pat were golf partners in their travels. Throughout her life Pat enjoyed reading and music, living and visiting ocean settings, and spending the past few years in their “winter home” in Jamaica.

Funeral arrangements will be held at a later date.

In Lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made in Pat’s honor to https://www.michaeljfox.org