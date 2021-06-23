80.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, June 23, 2021
type here...

Sexual predator jailed after head butting woman at RaceTrac in Lady Lake

By Meta Minton

Shaun Webb
Shaun Webb

A sexual predator was arrested after allegedly head butting a woman at RaceTrac in Lady Lake.

An employee of the gas station/convenience store on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 called 911 at about 10 p.m. Tuesday after an altercation broke out between 46-year-old Shaun Ray Webb and his girlfriend, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The woman told police that she and Webb began arguing after she told him she was going back to her husband. They were in the RaceTrac parking lot when Webb “became physically aggressive,” the report said. He squeezed the woman’s throat and and pressed his head against her face, head butting her. She asked a RaceTrac employee to call 911.

Webb was in the local headlines last year when he registered his address at a Michael Jackson-style home in Lady Lake. He was convicted in 1998 of lewd assault and sexual battery of a victim under the age of 16. In 2007, he was convicted of adult sex with a 16- to 17-year-old victim. He was released Sept. 14, 2016 from his most recent stint in a Florida prison. He also has convictions for failure to register as a sex offender.

As a result of Tuesday’s arrest on a charge of felony battery, he was booked at the Lake County Jail on $5,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Senators’ failure to debate voting rights bill

A Village of Sabal Chase resident, in a Letter to the Editor, expresses disappointment in the U.S. Senate’s failure to even discuss or debate a voting rights bill.

Rolling the dice on climate change

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident takes on a Villages-News.com columnist who frequently writes about climate change.

In response to golf cart accidents article

A Village of Silver Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a theory as to the number of golf cart accidents in The Villages.

Joe Biden is worse than Barack Obama

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that President Joe Biden is actually worse than Barack Obama.

Climate change misinformation shoved down our throats

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident contends that climate change misinformation is being shoved down our throats.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos