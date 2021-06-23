Sexual predator jailed after head butting woman at RaceTrac in Lady Lake

A sexual predator was arrested after allegedly head butting a woman at RaceTrac in Lady Lake.

An employee of the gas station/convenience store on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 called 911 at about 10 p.m. Tuesday after an altercation broke out between 46-year-old Shaun Ray Webb and his girlfriend, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The woman told police that she and Webb began arguing after she told him she was going back to her husband. They were in the RaceTrac parking lot when Webb “became physically aggressive,” the report said. He squeezed the woman’s throat and and pressed his head against her face, head butting her. She asked a RaceTrac employee to call 911.

Webb was in the local headlines last year when he registered his address at a Michael Jackson-style home in Lady Lake. He was convicted in 1998 of lewd assault and sexual battery of a victim under the age of 16. In 2007, he was convicted of adult sex with a 16- to 17-year-old victim. He was released Sept. 14, 2016 from his most recent stint in a Florida prison. He also has convictions for failure to register as a sex offender.

As a result of Tuesday’s arrest on a charge of felony battery, he was booked at the Lake County Jail on $5,000 bond.