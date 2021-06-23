State opens inquiry into possible Sunshine Law violations by commissioners

The Florida state attorney for the region that includes Sumter County has opened an inquiry into allegations of state Sunshine Law violations by one or more county commissioners.

The inquiry apparently is related to a stealth campaign to damage the reputations of three commissioners who defeated incumbents in elections last year.

At Tuesday’s meeting, Commissioner Doug Gilpin asked County Attorney Jennifer Rey to read a letter from the state attorney’s office regarding the inquiry.

According to the letter, the state attorney has invited one or more commissioners to discuss the allegations. Rey said no subpoenas have been issued and the invitation makes their appearance voluntary.

The Florida Sunshine Law regulates conduct by officials involving public access. It prohibits two or more board or commission members from discussing issues outside of meetings including using a third person as a conduit between them. Violators are subject to fines or imprisonment.

After the meeting, Rey said she did not know whether the inquiry is related to an open records request made three months ago for emails of the three recently elected commissioners.

But she said the county has fulfilled its obligation and supplied materials to former circuit judge George Angeliadis, who filed the request on behalf of a client.

Another county official said Tuesday night that the inquiry is connected to the open records request.

Gilpin has been named as the client of attorney Angeliadis for the request. Asked in March whether he is the client, Gilpin would not confirm or deny whether he is involved.

On Tuesday, Gilpin opposed designating Rey to defend the commissioners in the inquiry. Commissioners could vote to authorize the county attorney’s representation, but no motion was made.

“It would not be appropriate for her to represent (them) at all,” Gilpin said.

Rey represented Gilpin last year when he was accused of a conflict of interest due to a vote and his employment by T & D Companies, a construction contractor that supplies concrete for The Villages expansion. The conflict-of-interest charge was dismissed by a state panel.