Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Street in The Villages shut down as pumps work to prevent possible flooding

By Staff Report

A street has been shut down in The Villages as a pump is put into high gear to try to prevent possible flooding.

The temporary pump has been set up to move water in an attempt to stave off potential flooding at Laguna El Camino and La Bell Lago. The water is being redirected to a storm inlet in front of 1207 San Juan Drive in the Village of Hacienda East, in Community Development District 1. 

Pamona Lane has been closed at the intersection of Pamona Lane and San Juan Drive.

A temporary pump has been set up to head off potential flooding.

To effectively move the water, Pamona Lane has been closed at the intersection of Pamona Lane and San Juan Drive. The closure is expected to last 10 days, reopening on July 2.

Temporary platforms have been set up so homeowners have access to San Juan Drive from their driveways.

The impacted homes along San Juan Drive have had platforms built allowing residents to access their driveways. Pamona Lane will be accessible via Corona Avenue to Barcelona Drive.
For additional information, contact District Property Management at 753-4022.

