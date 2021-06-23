Street in The Villages shut down as pumps work to prevent possible flooding

A street has been shut down in The Villages as a pump is put into high gear to try to prevent possible flooding.

The temporary pump has been set up to move water in an attempt to stave off potential flooding at Laguna El Camino and La Bell Lago. The water is being redirected to a storm inlet in front of 1207 San Juan Drive in the Village of Hacienda East, in Community Development District 1.

To effectively move the water, Pamona Lane has been closed at the intersection of Pamona Lane and San Juan Drive. The closure is expected to last 10 days, reopening on July 2.

The impacted homes along San Juan Drive have had platforms built allowing residents to access their driveways. Pamona Lane will be accessible via Corona Avenue to Barcelona Drive.

For additional information, contact District Property Management at 753-4022.