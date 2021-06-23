86.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, June 23, 2021
type here...

Villager arrested after paying unwanted visit to home in Village of Santiago

By Meta Minton

Mark Alan Muldoon 1
Mark Alan Muldoon

A Villager was arrested after paying an unwanted visit to a home in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Mark Alan Muldoon, 57, was arrested Monday after a violation of his bond from an arrest on June 5 at a home in the Escondido Villas in the Village of Santiago.

Muldoon had been released June 8 from the Sumter County Detention Center and returned to the home to collect his belongings, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Muldoon had been ordered to stay away from the home after head-butting a man in a dispute over a cell phone.

In spite of the order, Muldoon showed up at the home on June 9. When the man who had obtained the order arrived home at about 5 p.m. after church, he found Muldoon standing in his living room. Muldoon fled in his golf cart when law enforcement was summoned.

Muldoon returned to the home Monday morning and was taken into custody.

He was booked without bond at the jail.

Last December, Muldoon was arrested after paying an unwanted visit to Spanish Springs Town Square. Muldoon had been banned from the square in 2015. That year, he was sentenced to 30 days in jail after a woman complained to an officer that he had been grabbing at women’s arms and asking them to dance while at the square. Muldoon already had a long list of arrests, most of them stemming from intoxicated behavior.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Rolling the dice on climate change

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident takes on a Villages-News.com columnist who frequently writes about climate change.

In response to golf cart accidents article

A Village of Silver Lake resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a theory as to the number of golf cart accidents in The Villages.

Joe Biden is worse than Barack Obama

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that President Joe Biden is actually worse than Barack Obama.

Climate change misinformation shoved down our throats

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident contends that climate change misinformation is being shoved down our throats.

Thank God for the people who voted for Joe Biden

A Village of Hadley resident weighs in on the performance of President Joe Biden. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos