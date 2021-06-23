Villager arrested after paying unwanted visit to home in Village of Santiago

A Villager was arrested after paying an unwanted visit to a home in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Mark Alan Muldoon, 57, was arrested Monday after a violation of his bond from an arrest on June 5 at a home in the Escondido Villas in the Village of Santiago.

Muldoon had been released June 8 from the Sumter County Detention Center and returned to the home to collect his belongings, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Muldoon had been ordered to stay away from the home after head-butting a man in a dispute over a cell phone.

In spite of the order, Muldoon showed up at the home on June 9. When the man who had obtained the order arrived home at about 5 p.m. after church, he found Muldoon standing in his living room. Muldoon fled in his golf cart when law enforcement was summoned.

Muldoon returned to the home Monday morning and was taken into custody.

He was booked without bond at the jail.

Last December, Muldoon was arrested after paying an unwanted visit to Spanish Springs Town Square. Muldoon had been banned from the square in 2015. That year, he was sentenced to 30 days in jail after a woman complained to an officer that he had been grabbing at women’s arms and asking them to dance while at the square. Muldoon already had a long list of arrests, most of them stemming from intoxicated behavior.