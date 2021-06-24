86.9 F
The Villages
Thursday, June 24, 2021
Flying Central American migrants into the United States

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

During the Obama administration, the Central American Migrant (CAM) program was started in order to fly unaccompanied migrant children to the USA. It was stopped during the Trump Administration.
But now, the Biden Administration wants to restart it. Last month 14,000 minors were admitted at the border. But now, it appears that more will be coming directly to parts of the USA by plane.
This program has questionable underpinnings. Why would a sovereign country set up a program to facilitate MINORS into its population? Seems like we are trying to become a childcare center or what?

Gio Linh
Village of Buttonwood

 

