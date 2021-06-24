86.9 F
The Villages
Thursday, June 24, 2021
Gasoline and groceries cost more under President Biden

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Are we better off under Joe Biden and his clan?
Have you been to the grocery store lately and seen food costs? How about the gas pump? Constructions materials availability and the cost of same? Housing costs? Steel costs? Labor short supply because his bail out COVID-19 bill pays people to stay home. Inflation is on the rise, it sure was not in the previous four years. Crime is out of control, but Biden’s clan wants to defund the police, develop a national policy to tie police hands. A nuclear deal with Iran who “lie through their teeth.”
A failing immigration policy which is creating havoc at our Southern border, but the Vice President went to South America and said “don’t come”, that sure did stop them. She said we are going to give your country millions of dollars for poverty improvement, mine and your dollars! Democrats love to give our money away. We have done that before with little results, and seems to me they still are coming, being welcomed by Biden and clan. An additional burden on the average taxpayer. Stand by as Biden blames all of this on COVID-19 and our former president. So NO, we are NOT better off under Joe Biden!

Paul Lindquist
Village of Sanibel

 

The Villages, Florida

