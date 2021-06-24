86.9 F
The Villages
Thursday, June 24, 2021
By Staff Report

Geraldine Hamilton Shaw, 95, Wildwood, FL went to be with the Lord on June 22, 2021 under the loving care of her family at Sturgill Hospice House in Spring Hill, FL.

Mrs. Shaw was born in Hillsboro, AL on May 21, 1926, to Daniel and Myrtle Hamilton. She was 1 of 11 children. She worked and retired as a School Lunchroom Lady at North Sumter Primary School. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Wildwood and a long-time resident of the City of Wildwood. She loved going to the mountains and spending time with her family.

She was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, James Albert Shaw. She is survived by her son, James Ray (Mary Anne) Shaw of Brooksville, FL; daughter, Tine Shaw of Surprise, AZ; 3 grandchildren, Truett Marshall, Jessica Price, and Kayla Zicafoose; 5 great grandchildren, Cheyenne Padgett, Kale Padgett, Katelyn Zicafoose, Adeline Marshall and Kenwrenn Price.

There will be a time of visitation on Sunday, June 27, 2021 from 12:00 – 1:00 PM with a Service following at 1:00 PM at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home Chapel in Wildwood, FL.

