Lady Lake woman arrested after allegedly threatening sister with BB gun

A Lady Lake woman was arrested after allegedly threatening her sister with a BB gun.

Cassie Michelle Fisher, 23, is facing a third degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after her sister told Lake County sheriff’s deputies that she threatened her with what appeared to be a real handgun. She said Fisher left the property at Genius Court with the weapon tucked in her rear waistband.

The weapon turned out to be CO2 powered BB gun.

Fisher was taken into custody at her home at 37302 Hobby Way. She was booked at the Lake County Jail on $2,500 bond.