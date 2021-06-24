86.9 F
The Villages
Thursday, June 24, 2021
Megan Boone mum on future after ending run on ‘The Blacklist’

By Staff Report

Actress Megan Boone, who was raised right here in The Villages, is keeping mum on her future after ending her run on the popular TV series, “The Blacklist.”

Wednesday night’s show on NBC was the last for Boone, daughter of The Villages Vice President of Sales Jennifer Parr and granddaughter of the late Gary Morse. Boone played FBI agent Elizabeth “Liz” Keen for eight seasons, which by today’s standards is an eternity on television.

Megan Boone with 22The Blacklist22 co star James Spader
Megan Boone with “The Blacklist2” co star James Spader.

What’s next for Boone remains a mystery.

It’s been clear for years that some of the things she was asked to do in the television show were at odds with her left-leaning political beliefs. In 2018, she vowed that her character would “never carry an assault rifle again.” Boone also spoke out on Twitter in 2016 in the wake of the Pulse nightclub shooting.

Megan Boone posted this photo on Mothers Day in which she is seen with her mother Jennifer Parr and sister Paige Boone
Megan Boone posted this photo on Mother’s Day in which she is seen with her mother Jennifer Parr and sister Paige Boone.

The 38-year-old actress born in Petoskey, Mich. recently branched out and starred as Miss Lucy in Amazon’s The Underground Railroad. Of course, Villagers would likely be thrilled to see Boone return home for a role in a show at her cousin Whitney Morse’s black box theater at Tierra Del Sol in The Villages.

Boone welcomed a daughter, Caroline, in 2016 but kept up her demanding TV production schedule.

