Megan Boone mum on future after ending run on ‘The Blacklist’

Actress Megan Boone, who was raised right here in The Villages, is keeping mum on her future after ending her run on the popular TV series, “The Blacklist.”

Wednesday night’s show on NBC was the last for Boone, daughter of The Villages Vice President of Sales Jennifer Parr and granddaughter of the late Gary Morse. Boone played FBI agent Elizabeth “Liz” Keen for eight seasons, which by today’s standards is an eternity on television.

What’s next for Boone remains a mystery.

It’s been clear for years that some of the things she was asked to do in the television show were at odds with her left-leaning political beliefs. In 2018, she vowed that her character would “never carry an assault rifle again.” Boone also spoke out on Twitter in 2016 in the wake of the Pulse nightclub shooting.

The 38-year-old actress born in Petoskey, Mich. recently branched out and starred as Miss Lucy in Amazon’s The Underground Railroad. Of course, Villagers would likely be thrilled to see Boone return home for a role in a show at her cousin Whitney Morse’s black box theater at Tierra Del Sol in The Villages.

Boone welcomed a daughter, Caroline, in 2016 but kept up her demanding TV production schedule.