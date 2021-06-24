73.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, June 24, 2021
type here...

Robert S. Cieszynski

By Staff Report

Robert S. Cieszynski
Robert S. Cieszynski

Robert S. Cieszynski, 85, of The Villages, Florida passed away peacefully at home June 23, 2021, surrounded by his family.

Bob was born on December 2, 1935 in Hackensack, New Jersey. He graduated from Lyndhurst New Jersey High School and earned a Bachelor’s degree in business management from Fairleigh Dickinson University, Rutherford, New Jersey. Bob served in the United States Army from 1955-1957. He worked several years for Volkswagen of American in several locations, finally purchasing the seacoast Volkswagen/Mazda dealership in Portsmouth, New Hampshire in which he operated for ten years until 1992.

Bob and his wife of 60 years moved to The Villages in July of 1998. He was a Eucharistic Minister at both St. Catherine of Siena R.C. Church in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and St. Timothy’s Catholic Community in The Villages, Florida.

He is survived by his wife: Carolyn James; two sons: Gary Robert (Jacqueline) of Windham, NH, Brian Robert (Jenna Shupp) of Little Elm, TX; daughter: Pamela (Bruce) Emmil of Bismarck, ND; 3 grandchildren: Courtney Emmil, Kaitlyn Emmil, Eric Robert Cieszynski; and sister: Evelyn Grant of Orland Park, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Felix and Elizabeth Cieszynski and infant grandson: Phillip John Cieszynski.

Services will be held at St. Timothy’s R.C. Church of Lady Lake, Florida, at a date and time to be determined with inurnment to follow at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Famed astronaut among those arguing CO2 is not causing climate change

A Village of Collier resident writes that information is readily available for anyone who is interested in the truth when it comes to climate change. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Gasoline and groceries cost more under President Biden

A Village of Sanibel resident weighs in on the debate as to whether we are better off with Joe Biden in the White House.

Flying Central American migrants into the United States

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident objects to the Biden Administration’s desire to restart a program flying Central American migrants into the United States.

Senators’ failure to debate voting rights bill

A Village of Sabal Chase resident, in a Letter to the Editor, expresses disappointment in the U.S. Senate’s failure to even discuss or debate a voting rights bill.

Rolling the dice on climate change

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident takes on a Villages-News.com columnist who frequently writes about climate change.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos