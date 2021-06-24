Robert S. Cieszynski, 85, of The Villages, Florida passed away peacefully at home June 23, 2021, surrounded by his family.

Bob was born on December 2, 1935 in Hackensack, New Jersey. He graduated from Lyndhurst New Jersey High School and earned a Bachelor’s degree in business management from Fairleigh Dickinson University, Rutherford, New Jersey. Bob served in the United States Army from 1955-1957. He worked several years for Volkswagen of American in several locations, finally purchasing the seacoast Volkswagen/Mazda dealership in Portsmouth, New Hampshire in which he operated for ten years until 1992.

Bob and his wife of 60 years moved to The Villages in July of 1998. He was a Eucharistic Minister at both St. Catherine of Siena R.C. Church in Portsmouth, New Hampshire and St. Timothy’s Catholic Community in The Villages, Florida.

He is survived by his wife: Carolyn James; two sons: Gary Robert (Jacqueline) of Windham, NH, Brian Robert (Jenna Shupp) of Little Elm, TX; daughter: Pamela (Bruce) Emmil of Bismarck, ND; 3 grandchildren: Courtney Emmil, Kaitlyn Emmil, Eric Robert Cieszynski; and sister: Evelyn Grant of Orland Park, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Felix and Elizabeth Cieszynski and infant grandson: Phillip John Cieszynski.

Services will be held at St. Timothy’s R.C. Church of Lady Lake, Florida, at a date and time to be determined with inurnment to follow at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.