The Villages golf and tee time office relocating above City Fire

The Villages Golf and Tennis tee time office is relocating as of Monday to office space above City Fire at Lake Sumter Landing.

The second floor office space will be accessible by elevator and stairs.

The office will be located in the same building as Executive Golf Maintenance.

The Villages District government earlier this month inked a deal to rent the office space from the Developer. The second-floor office space had been occupied by The Villages Technology Solutions Group, which last year secured a $5.8 million no-bid technology services agreement with Sumter County. Technology Solutions Group is moving to a brand new office building at Brownwood.

Beginning in October, the District will pay $9,694.67 per month for base rent for the office space above City Fire. There is also a monthly charge of $5,663.16 for air conditioning reimbursement, elevator use and trash pickup.