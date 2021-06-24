Woman driving Volvo arrested with drugs after early morning traffic stop in Lady Lake

A woman driving a black Volvo was arrested with drugs after an early morning traffic stop in Lady Lake.

Lexie Capri Ibarrondo, 27, of Fruitland Park, was at the wheel of the 2006 Volvo at 2:35 a.m. Wednesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 approaching the Morningside Avenue intersection when an officer noticed the vehicle’s taglight was inoperable, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Ibarrondo granted the officer permission to search the vehicle. The officer found a pill determined to be Buprenorphine Hydrochloride.

“Narcan was also located in the vehicle, Ibarrondo would later advise she was prescribed the Narcan for a recent drug overdose,” the officer wrote in the report.

She was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and issued a written warning for the taglight violation. She was booked at the Lake County Jail on $2,000 bond.